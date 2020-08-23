Sandra Odige canvasses full implementation of Nigeria Disability Law

Kindly Share This Story:

…says all lives matter

By Adesina Wahab

The Chief Executive Officer, La Mode Magazine, Sandra Odige, has called for the full implementation of the Nigeria Disability Law, noting that doing that will offer a lifeline to persons living with disabilities.

Odige, who noted that with about 25 million Nigerians living with one form of disability or the other, the nation cannot afford to say it will not take adequate care of people in such a situation.

Commenting on the law at a function in Lagos, Odige, who is also the Founder of La Mode Magazine Disability Foundation, described the law as a sort of protection for persons living with disabilities, so that they too could contribute their quota to the development of the society.

“Our Foundation empowers persons with disabilities by providing job opportunities, skills acquisition training and support. It also advocates and creates awareness for persons living with disabilities. It is an advocacy awareness foundation, where persons with disability are given a voice.

“The signed Nigeria Disability Bill emphasizes the right to life, equality, and non-discrimination of persons with disabilities. As a foundation, we also create awareness on the need for people to show love and support for persons with disabilities. There are about 25 million Nigerians living with disabilities. The signed Nigeria Disability Bill if properly implemented, will provide for the right to free education, free healthcare, prohibition from segregation, right to work and employment.

“This bill also provides for the right to participate in politics. Persons living with disabilities are also human beings who did not choose their paths for themselves.”

Odige also said her FashMode Reality TV Show and La Mode Competition, where winners are financially empowered to become successful and self reliant, “have touched several lives positively, especially as it empowers youth to chase their dreams.”

Also, speaking on the challenges facing businesses nowadays, she harped on the need for business owners to remain consistent and determined, so as to adapt to the new world order.

“For any entrepreneur to remain relevant in these times we are, it will take determination, zeal, and courage. For one who is focused, giving up should never be a solution no matter the challenge(s ) we are faced with and still facing.

“I will also not take consistency away from this discussion. You have to be consistent right from day one. I mean from the really rough and tough times of building and rebuilding your brand, even in this period.

“These are the key principles of my brand till this moment, and today, I can proudly say, it has been rewarding. And as always, my life mantra is that, ‘it’s achievable and you are unstoppable if you put your mind to anything.”

As a public relations expert who significantly, has made many brands and individuals more visible and relevant, she advised that youth must see challenges as a propelling factor for success.

