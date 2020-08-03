Sallah: Work resumes in Osun after Eid-el-Kabir holiday

Kindly Share This Story:

Workers in Osun resumed work on Monday after observing Thursday and Friday Eid-el-Kabir public holiday declared by the Federal Government.

Commercial banks in Osogbo that were closed for the holiday, reopened for business as customers were seen queuing up to go into the banks for transactions.

The state civil servants working at the state secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, we’re also back to their duty posts, as many were already behind their duty desks carrying out the day’s work.

The same scenario also played out at the Olorunda and Osogbo Local Government secretariats, both in Osogbo, where some workers were seen resuming to their offices, as some others, already at the secretariats, were busy with their office works.

Staff and workers of the state House of Assembly in Osogbo were also at the assembly’s complex carrying out their various duties and responsibilities.

Workers at some federal establishments in Osogbo too were also back to their stations as a lot of them were seen carrying out their daily jobs.

A federal worker, Mr. Kareem Ashimu, said he traveled to Lagos, where his family resides, for the Eid-el-Kabir, and he returned back to the state on Sunday evening to resume work this morning.

Ashimu said the extended public holidays gave workers the opportunity to spend more time with their families, especially those working in separate states from their families.

“Apart from the festivities and celebration stuff, the break afforded me the opportunity to spend more time with my children.

“Though the COVID-19 restricted visitations and social gathering, I had a low key celebration with my immediate family and the expenses were also minimal,” he said.

A staff of the Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Kamal Adeniyi said this year’s Eid-el-Kabir was the only one he ever observed without traveling to his own town to celebrate with his extended family.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has really affected a lot of things. Now, this year’s Eid-el-Kabir could not be celebrated because of the effect of the pandemic.

“I just pray that this Coronavirus goes away soonest because it has really caged a lot of us and restricted our freedom,” Adeniyi said.

