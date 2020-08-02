Vanguard Logo

Sallah tragedy: Lady allegedly stabs lover to death in Lagos

The suspect and deceased

By Evelyn Usman

Tragedy struck in Sagbokoji Island in Apapa area of Lagos, weekend after a lady allegedly stabbed her lover to death during a scuffle.

The 24-year-old suspect identified simply as Nkechi, is presently cooling her heels in Police custody.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that Nkechi, popularly called Omalicha, moved into her lover’s apartment last year.

Residents said there had been quarrels between her and her lover, Auwal Suleiman, 26, over accusation of cheating on the part of the suspect.

While some of the residents were celebrating Sallah Saturday evening, a shout for help was reportedly heard from the lovers’ apartment.

One of the residents who simply gave his name as John explained that: “Those of us celebrating Sallah with our Muslim brothers abandoned our food and drinks when we heard the shout for help.

“ We met Suleiman outside the apartment. Perhaps, he crept out of the room. He was bleeding profusely. He said Omalicha stabbed him in the neck.

“By then, “she ( Omalicha) was running up and down looking for a boat to convey Suleiman to the hospital. But he could not make it. She shook him, called out his name several times, begging him to wake up. But there was no response from him. Suleiman was a graduate. They started dating since 2018 but she moved in with him last year”.

John added that members of the community handed the suspect to the Police.

