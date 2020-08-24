Salami Panel: Malami denies procuring witnesses to testify against Magu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, on Monday, said he never procured witnesses to testify before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel that is probing the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

Malami, in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said he was not saddled with any

responsibility to procure witnesses for the panel or conspired to witch-hunt anybody.

The AGF said the attention of his office was drawn to “a flimsy allegation made by one, Victor Giwa, Esq”, alleging that he connived with one Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt him for refusing to testify against Magu before the Justice Salami-led panel.

Dismissing the allegation as “fictitious, unfounded and figment of the imagination of mischief makers”, Malami, said he never discussed such issue with the lawyer, Giwa.

“The Honourable Attorney-General never met Giwa and has never discussed any issue with the so-called Donald Wokoma nor asked anybody, personally or by proxy, to engage the so-called Victor to testify against Magu.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation who has not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu is not saddled with any responsibility to procure witness(es) for the panel.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation is never a member of the panel nor

does it fall within the realm of the AGF’s authority to invite witness(es) for a presidential probe panel.

“The claim by Victor Giwa, Esq is therefore fictitious, unfounded and figment of imagination of mischief makers who want to create unnecessary attention and tarnish the good image of the Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice and laboring incessantly, these days, to falsely cast aspersion on the AGF’s hard-earned reputation.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation hereby called the so-called Victor Giwa to come and substantiate his allegation with details of the following:

“When did Victor Giwa meet the AGF on the issue? Where did Victor Giwa meet the AGF on the issue? How was the meeting? Was it by proxy? Or the AGF sent a representative? In what capacity was the representative, if any? What were the terms of their engagement? What was the claimed “offer”? How was the so-called offer to testify against Magu made? Who were the witnesses?”, the statement read.

Giwa had in a statement on Sunday, alleged that it was Malami that instigated his arrest alongside one Fatima Hassan, after they refused to implicate Magu in evidence they gave before the Justice Salami-led panel last week.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: