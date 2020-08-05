SAHCO takes delivery of new Ground Service Equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Skyway Aviation Handling Company ,SAHCO, Plc has taken delivery of new Ground Support Equipment (GSE) . This is an effort to improve its ground power operations, aircraft mobility, cargo and passenger loading operations.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new equipment at their office at Murtala Muhammed Airport , Lagos (MMA) on Tuesday, Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer of SAHCO, Mr Basil Agboarumi said the acquisition of the equipment is a fulfilment of the company’s promise to provide excellent ground handling services to all its clients.

According to Agboarumi, ” for SAHCO to achieve its aim, there was need to get the right equipment and also keep well trained staff who are professionals on the job”.

Some of the newly acquired equipment include: 45 container dollies, 50 pallet dollies, 3 passengers step loaders, 3 passengers boarding steps and 50 baggage tag equipment.

Agboarumi said that despite the high cost, SAHCO will continue to invest in ground handling equipment, adding that it is the quest to satisfy the company’s customers that made it bring in these new set of equipment.

He said, “we will continue to invest in ground handling equipment. That is why we are introducing our new ground handling equipment to you today. These are the new additions to our company to make our work better. We acquired them from one of the best manufacturers of cargo handling equipment in Italy”.

Agboarumi revealed that the company acquired the equipment at a high cost due to the disparity between Euro/Dollar to the Naira. According to him, excluding the shipment and clearing cost, ” the company put in about half a million Euros, while the total cost of acquiring the brand new equipment is about one million Euros”.

In her remarks, Executive Director, Cargo Services and Operations, Mrs Boma Ukwunna expressed confidence that the newly acquired equipment will be put to good use.

Mrs Ukwunna said : “it is a great joy that I witness the magnanimity of the SAHCO board. My commitment as the officer in charge is to ensure that the equipment is used well for the delivery of services to our clients”.

In his speech, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Mr Olaniyi Adigun thanked SAHCO management for the provision of the brand new equipment, pledging that the equipment will make a lot of differences, Mr Adigun said “acquisition of these new equipment will differentiate us from others. We are setting up standards and we want to be seen as complete”.

While also speaking at the event, Assistant General Manager, Engineering and Maintenance Services, Engr Toyin Oriowo confirmed that the equipment are brand new. He pointed out that the new equipment from Italy have features that are easier to manage economically.

Vanguard

