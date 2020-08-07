Safety professionals decry incessant industrial accidents

Kindly Share This Story:

Bose Adelaja

Association of Nigerian Women Safety Professionals ANWOSAP, Friday, decried incessant industrial accidents in Nigeria saying the situation is taken its toll on Nigeria youths.

ANWOSAP Executive Director Comfort Ekpe said to curtail the menace, industrialists should ensure that conditions of service in their workplace are in tandem with the required health and safety standards and International best practices.

The Safety advocate cited the untimely death of one Gbadebo Johnson, a 300 level student of European Studies, University of Ibadan, as a result of an industrial accident in the Oluyole factory of a private company.

Ekpe said no amount of compensation can console affected victims. She said, “Recently, there was a report in the national dailies of the decision of the affected company to compensate the family of the victim. How much compensation will replace the grief of a promising youth that was cut shut in his prime? How much compensation can replace the life of a loved one? Is this Compensation enough deterrent for such unsafe practices by Companies? How is the Compensation System Monitored, controlled and measured? Is the Compensation going to be implemented in line with the provisions of the Employee Compensation Act 2010? These are the many questions we seek from the regulatory body of the private company

The greatest assets of any company are the people whether contract, full-time or part-time hire,”

She said industries should be responsible for the training of employees on safe work procedures while enforcement should be done by government regulatory authorities such as the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity (Inspectorate Division) and State Safety Commission to ensure that companies comply with the required standards.

The Executive Director urged workers to understand and abide by the safe work processes set out by the organizations with safety professional within the workplace. She said, “no individual in the workforce should be injured or go homesick due to hazards they are exposed to in their workplace,”

She enjoined all to be safety conscious saying, “All incidents are preventable and it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that nobody is injured at the workplace. Incidents that are recorded as fatality (deaths) should not just be mere statistics as they represent the spilt blood of a human being and loss of life which is very precious and should be valued by all including employers of Labour,”

While calling on industrialists to comply with the rules, she said, “ANWOSAP is committed to providing her expertise of competent safety professionals and safety legal support (if required), to ensure this issue is addressed to prevent a recurrence. We hope that more lives will be saved from workplace accidents if we approach the Health and Safety of workers in Nigeria as a collective responsibility,” she added.

Vanguard News

