S-Kaduna natives , Fulani-Hausa communities reconcile

A truce was reached in Kaduna State as the Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities in Zangon-Kataf local government area unanimously agreed to end the hostilities that claimed lives in Southern Kaduna.

Leaders of the warring communities at the peace summit, who committed themselves to peace and forgiveness of each other, condemned the killings and destruction that had occurred over the past months.

They declared their readiness to help security agencies with information to arrest and prosecute criminal elements.

The summit appreciated the government for deploying security forces and commended youths from the various communities for their symbolic embrace and agreement not to mount roadblocks anywhere in the chiefdom.

The meeting, which held under the auspices of His Highness, the Agwatyap, Dominic Gambo Yahaya, brought together the three communities in a peace summit held at the Mariyamu and Yakubu Event Centre in Ungwan Wakili.

The summit, co-chaired by AVM Stephen Shekari (rtd) and Dr. Salim Umar, brought the communities together to stop bloodshed and destruction of property.

The communique issued after the meeting was signed by representatives of the Atyap, Fulani and Hausa communities, the co-chairs and His Highness the Agwatyap.

In a 14-point resolution, the summit called on all residents of Atyap chiefdom not to take the law into their hands and instead submit all grievances to lawful authorities.

