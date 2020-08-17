S/Kaduna killings: CAN leader meets El-Rufai, says killing Lekwot won’t bring peace

On 6:43 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Southern Kaduna killings now highly suspicious, alarming ― CAN PresidentBy Ibrahim Hassan Wuyo

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria , CAN, Dr. Supo Ayokunle has  said he would  be  meeting Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai on Monday  over the  killings in Southern Kaduna.

He told Christians in the state that genocide in the state has given Kaduna state a bad name, adding that the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country must stop.

“My coming today is to identify with the oppressed people of Southern Kaduna whether Christian or Muslims. I come here not to see you alone but I will see the governor on Monday “he  said.

According to him, the genocide in Kaduna is creating bad image for the country outside.

READ ALSO: Enough’s enough, reopen all churches now — CAN

He said the Shariah council could not achieve peace by calling for more death.

“When you are talking about peace and you say it is about killing somebody, is that peace?  It is to bring further violence to the nation because Zamani Lekwot has his own people; they will not allow that. A government that attempts that is looking for a greater trouble,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!