S /Kaduna IDPs in Mariri Camp get N500k lifeline

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,in 2019,Hon. Isa Ashiru, the has donated the sum of N500,000 to victims of the Southern Kaduna attacks at the Mariri IDP camp in Lere Local Government Area of the State.

It could be recalled that Ashiru recently visited and donated the same amount to the Mercy IDP Camp, Zonkwa in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

Represented by Ambassador Sule Buba, Ashiru’s campaign Director General who led the delegation , the cash was presented to the IDPs on Wednesday,through their leaders at the camp.

The Ashiru delegation sympathised with the IDPs and expressed deep shock over the incessant strife occurring in the State, especially in Southern Kaduna where innocent lives and properties were lost.

The Director General, said the money was a token of his support towards alleviating their situation and hoped it would bring succour to them.

He called on government to stop the blame game, be unbiased and live up to its cardinal responsibility of protecting life and property of the people, which is the primary purpose of governance.

He called on the people to eschew bitterness, shun violence and learn to live together in peace for the progress and development of the state .

Ardo Ruguni Pate, who received the donation on behalf of the IDPs, expressed gratitude to Hon. Isa Ashiru for the act of Kindness.

He said gesture showed that Ashiru was a man that was sympathetic to the plight of others and ready to come to their aid at time of need.

Members of the delegation were Deputy Director General, Comrade Danjuma Sarki, Hon. Ben Bako, Alhaji Tijjani Musa as well as Hon. Aisha Ibrahim.

