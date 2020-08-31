S/Court: Oppositions should congratulate Gov Bello ― Sen Adeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Senator Smart Adeyemi of Kogi West Senatorial district has described the Supreme Courts ruling affirming Bello as the winner of the November 16 Governorship election as well deserved victory for democracy.

Adeyemi who was the Director-General, Bello/Onoja Campaign Organisation said that it was a thing of joy that the highest court in the land has placed emphasis on the victory of Bello as the opposition has not been able to prove allegations of violence in both the senatorial and governorship elections.

Adeyemi who spoke with Vanguard correspondent on the phone after the court session said that the All Progressive Congress, APC, had always maintained that the allegation of violence was baseless and this was affirmed by the over 73 witnesses called by the opposition; 70 of them affirming that the election was free and fair.

In his interaction with Vanguard, Adeyemi urged the opposition to call the Governor to congratulate him on the victory as well as join hands with him in the task of moving the state forward to the next level of development.

“I expect them to put all matters of litigation behind them and think of joining hands with Bello in order to bring about prosperity in the state.”

Adeyemi urged the opposition to be progressive-minded in their criticism of the government if truly they are interested in the prosperity of the state.

“Bello has embarked on strategic projects of importance that will impact positively on the lives of the people.

“Such projects as the Confluence State University of Science and Technology and the State hospital would go a long way in adding value to the lives of the people if the state,” Adeyemi told Vanguard.

However, the Kogi State People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has accepted the Supreme Court judgement affirming Governor Yahaya Bello as the winner of last Novembers election.

In a statement issued on Monday shortly after the Supreme Court ruling the party paid tribute to its flagbearer, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate, Hon. Sam Aro.

The PDP in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, said while it accepts in good faith the ruling of the Apex Court, it leaves the final judgement in the hands of God.

The statement said, “While the higher court in the land has given its verdict, the PDP has no choice than accept it.

“We appreciate the resilience of members and the teeming supporters of the party, the legal team of the party and to all those who either died, got maimed or injured during the election.

“We thank God for the grace and the courage to go this far. We believe that He has the ultimate say.”

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the tribunal and Appeal courts to declare Governor Bello as the winner of the election affirm ed him as the state Governor for a second term.

