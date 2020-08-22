RTEAN chair lauds Gov Makinde over fairness in appointments

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE newly elected chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN) in Oyo State, Comrade Idowu Kamorudeen, has lauded Governor Seyi Makinde, over his various appointments since assumption of office, saying the governor has ensured only round pegs in round holes.

He gave the commendation, Thursday, at a press briefing with select journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The chairman, fondly called “Owogesi,” said the governor has been making giant strides in his appointment, particularly, the appointment of a new Commissioner for the Ministry for Environment and Natural Resources, Barrister Lateef Oyeleke.

Comrade Kamorudeen who replaced the former chairman, Prince Kehinde Adeyemo whose tenure in the post elapsed recently, pledged his support to the administration of Governor Makinde while wishing him good success in the steering the ship of state.

He expressed appreciation to the entire RTEAN members for counting him worthy to lead them in handling the affairs of the association, while he promised not to disappoint them for reposing the mandate in him, adding that apart from making the welfare of all his top priority, his era would usher in an era of unprecedented change for the body and everyone.

The new chairman also lauded the efforts of his predecessor, Prince Adeyemo for his contribution to making the RTEAN stand on its two feet firmly, with the assurance that where the former chairman stopped, he is ready to take up the gauntlet from there so that the union can further grow in leaps and bounds.

He also praised the National Chairman of RTEAN, Alhaji Musa Muhammad( Metakobi 1) for his exemplary style of leadership in carrying all the state Chapters in the thirty-six states of the federation and initiating positive ideas for the progress of the association.

