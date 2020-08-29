Rotary International trains nursing mothers on basic hygiene in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

Rotary International, in collaboration with Kogi Ministry of Health, has trained pregnant and nursing mothers on basic hygiene, nutrition and modern methods of family planning in Omala Local Government Area.

Mrs Grace Kato, representative of Rotary International in Kogi, said at the end of the two-day programme at Abejukolo on Saturday, that the intervention was designed as community dialogue, with active engagement of all stakeholders.

Kato said that the programme was organised, also in conjunction with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as the Federal Ministry of Health.

She noted that the programme was implemented under the National Family Planning Campaign (NFPC) project.

According to her, the dialogue is meant to achieve quality obstetrics care, improved hygiene and sanitation, as well as reduce maternal and infant mortalities.

The Rotary International Kogi representative said that the women were exposed to the fundamentals of hygiene, nutrition and modern family planning.

Mrs Florence Abiodun, Coordinator, Family Planning Unit, Kogi Ministry of Health, in her lecture on Hygiene, Nutrition And Modern Family Planning, encouraged nursing mothers to take issues of hygiene and nutrition seriously.

Abiodun emphasised the need for proper child spacing, saying that it was critical and important to the health and well-being of the children and their mothers.

She said lack of proper spacing of children could lead to increased poverty and malnutrition, adding that modern family planning enabled mothers to have children they could cater for.

Abiodun urged the women to always consult health professionals on such issues, as well as obtain their husbands’ consent before opting in.

Some of the women described the training as timely, stressing that it had increased their understanding of nutrition, family planning, healthy living and would enhance the health of their newborn.

Earlier, during an advocacy visit to Ojogba of Omala, Chief Boniface Musa, the training team solicited support of the traditional institution, for the ongoing campaign on family planning, maternal and infant health.

