Rotary donates desks to Ansar- ud -deen College Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Rotary International has donated 15 sets of school desks to Ansar-ud-Deen College Kaduna to boost learning environment and make the students comfortable during their studies, the District Governor District 9125 has said.

Speaking on Friday during the presentation of the school desks at the Ansar-ud-Deen College, Kaduna, Rotarian Jumoke Bamgboye urged organisations and Nigerians to engage more in humanitarian activities so that the burden on government will be greatly lessened.

“In Rotary, we have out areas of focus, literacy is one of them. I’m happy to be here to help present these desks to the College. We hope they would put them to the best use. We want to see the students being comfortable while having their studies.

“There is so much to do but we have few hands. If we put our hands together we would not continue to wait for government. We are beginning to put it in the minds of our people that we need to do more to assist our people. Rotary is not political, its not religious but for humanitarian services to help the citizens.”

Also speaking, President of Rotary Club of Kawo, Kaduna, Rotarian Folashade Mudijat Lawal said the intervention was borne out of of a visit she took to the Ansar-ud-Deen College with a parent of one of the students. “I visited the school and discovered they needed the support that is what pushed me to see how we can intervene. We are planning to come back and donate computers and white boards as some classes are still using chalk board.”

First Vice Chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria Kaduna branch, Alhaji Sabur Adeyemi expressed the society’s appreciation of the gesture from Rotary International. “No gift is small in Islam. We appreciate the donation and we thank them to have come with this gesture.

“We commend them for thinking of Ansar-ud-Deen to donate these sets of school desks. We have plan to request for more intervention now that they have seen the need to help the school. We will look at other areas where we can seek their support.”

For former Rotary president of Kawo Kaduna, who doubles as second Vice Chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria Kaduna branch, Alhaji Fasasi Akintunde, there is noid for more people to join Rotary and buy into its projects so that the organisation can do more.

“This is the third time we are making donations to Ansar-ud-Deen. We donated computers, then when I was Rotary President of Kawo, we donated a set of school desks. We need more members to do more, to continue these interventions.”

