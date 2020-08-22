RORA mega promo sales winner goes home with N2.8m car

Kindly Share This Story:

Ajeh Princess of Afor in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State has emerged winner of the mega promo sales tagged ‘Win a Car’ by RORA in conjunction with Hotel de Mesa, HDM, Eatery, Umusete, Kwale.

Patrons had been requested to cumulatively buy up to 70,000 worth of food from the eatery between July and August to qualify for a draw to win a car.

The winner, Ajeh Princess with promo number HDM/680/RORA and draw number DRAW01HDM473 contested with 23 persons, who qualified for the draws out of a total of 646 persons that were registered.

The open ballot lucky dip system was used for the draws, during which all qualified participants were given a drawcard bearing unique numbers.

Persons whose numbers were confirmed were dropped into a pool from which the numbers were blindly removed one after the other through a lucky dip in an elimination process that left only 10 numbers.

To determine the winner at that stage, the Chief Executive of Hotel De Mesa, Chief Ese Mrakpor, did another random lucky dip to pick a number and the lucky number, which turned out to be that of Ajeh Princess, who smiled home with a Toyota Corolla car worth N2.8 million.

