Role of IOCs, FMCGs in focus, as HSE Summit explores $4.5 trillion Circular Economy opportunities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Frank Nwoko

The need for global action on efficient use of virgin resources, especially plastics in industrial and manufacturing activities is a critical part of the conversation on the global resources sustainability agenda.

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s environmental economy will join this global conversation, as they discuss the critical role of the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the Fast Moving Consumer Goods(FMCGs) in achieving global resource efficiency objectives at the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Summit 2020. The summit holds virtually on Friday, February 4, 2020.

This gathering of stakeholders in industry, academia, government and nonprofits has the theme, recycling to wealth. It seeks to engage in thought provoking conversations that can lead to an all-stakeholders national action on resource efficiency.

Speaking on the rationale for the Summit, its convener, Ken Etete, noted that there is a need to change the focus of health, safety and environment (HSE) conversations in Nigeria from compliance-based goals, to commitments that solve environmental problems and create economic opportunities.

“All over the world, there are conversations around environmental sustainability that are tied to economic opportunities to be derived from them. If we look at this from a resource efficiency perspective, the opportunity is around $4.5 trillion according to the World Economic Forum. As Africa’s largest economy, we must have active national and regional platforms that engage stakeholders in industry, regulators, academia and the general public. This is what we seek to do with the HSE Summit.”

Globally, IOCs and FMCGs have very ambitious sustainability targets. Shell has a target to use one million tonnes of plastic waste a year in its global chemicals plants by 2025, while PepsiCo announced a new target to reduce 35% of virgin plastic content across its beverage portfolio by 2025, which equates to the elimination of 2.5 million metric tons of cumulative virgin plastic.

In the United Kingdom, Coca Cola, Nestle and P&G, are among organisations that have taken responsibility for resource sustainability by committing to cut plastic use. The global ambitions have however not translated to enough specific in-country commitments that are stakeholders across sectors can work to achieve. Certainly multi-sector conversations like the HSE Summit provide an opportunity for this.

READ ALSO:

“Multinational corporations have generally done a good job globally in clearly articulating their sustainability ambitions. We cannot take for granted the progress that this represents, considering that many of them publish sustainability reports that hold them accountable. There is however a need to localise this global conversation in Nigeria. This will help these organisations build the multi-sectoral support required to achieve sustainability objectives in Nigeria,” Etete noted.

Plastic recycling is a principal environmental challenge in Nigeria. According to some estimates, Nigeria generates 32 million tons of solid waste per year, with plastics contributing about 2.5 million tons. These plastics are disadvantageous in many ways. They deface the environment, damage marine life, block water channels, creating flood and can also potentially affect human health. The need for stakeholders to deal with the plastic issue will be a central focus at the summit.

Etete noted, “We are inspired by the progress innovators and entrepreneurs have made in business building models around the idea of recycling materials.

These innovators are a critical part of the conversation and with the Lagos State government in the conversation at the summit, we hope to raise awareness on the need to create an operating environment that makes it easier for innovators in recycling to thrive and scale their value propositions.

The goal is to create a platform with the summit where every value creating stakeholder has a voice and can partner with like-minded value creators to achieve sustainability objectives.”

Frank Nwoko, is an environmental analyst based on Lagos

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: