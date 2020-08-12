Robbers steal N1.6m from fishermen in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police in Badagry, Lagos, on Tuesday, said they had arrested three suspects, who allegedly robbed three fishermen of N1.6 million and other valuables at Gberefu beach in Badagry.

A police source said two of the suspects were arrested on July 27 at a hideout in Shibiri area of Ajangbadi, Lagos, while the other was arrested on August 11 at Seme, Badagry.

The source said that one of the victims, who was shot for removing the mask of one the five masked robbers, was hospitalized at Badagry General Hospital.

He said the two suspects earlier arrested had been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos, for further investigation.

The third suspect arrested August 11, was traced through his phone that fell inside the boat and had allegedly confessed to ownership the cell phone.

He added that the suspect allegedly confessed to have received N70,000 as his share of the N1.6 million loot, while the outboard engine was sold to a man in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

