Rivers police arrest four over kidnap, murder of two victims

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the kidnap and killing of their victims.

The suspects which include an 18-year-old-boy and a lady had reportedly abducted their victim, Sokari Braide, a 65-year-old man.

The kidnappers had during the operation shot and killed one of Sokari’s younger brothers, Believe Briggs, at the point of the kidnap operation at their home at Elechi Water Front, Diobu, Port Harcourt on August 4th.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni noted that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Eagle Crack Unit of the Command in different parts of the state, Wednesday.

Omoni noted that the kidnappers had shot Braide after whisking him away and collecting N1,000,000,00, ransom from the family.

Omoni disclosed that Braide died few hours after his release in a hospital where he was receiving treatment for the gunshot.

The police spokesman disclosed that one of the suspects was an extended member of the family of the victims, adding that Braide had before giving up identified him as one of his abductors.

He stated that investigations were still ongoing into the matter, adding that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

