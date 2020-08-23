Rising act, Jaredo to release new single ‘Joana’

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising Liberia-based musician Jaredo is set to release his latest single titled ‘Joana’ as he continues to break into the music industry.

Currently signed to Sog records, Jaredo already has to his credit songs like ‘Wait For You’ featuring PCK, ‘your waist’ featuring kuami Eugene and his sophomore song ‘No Body.’

Jaredo won Collaboration of the Year and Afro Pop Artist of the Year at MTN Liberia Music Awards 2019 and many more.

‘Joana’ is scheduled to his major airwaves from 27th of August.

VANGUARD

