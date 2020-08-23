Breaking News
Translate

Rising act, Jaredo to release new single ‘Joana’

On 5:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Jaredo
Jaredo

Fast rising Liberia-based musician Jaredo is set to release his latest single titled ‘Joana’ as he continues to break into the music industry.

Currently signed to Sog records, Jaredo already has to his credit songs like ‘Wait For You’ featuring PCK, ‘your waist’ featuring kuami Eugene and his sophomore song ‘No Body.’

ALSO: Davido signs May D to his DMW record label

Jaredo won Collaboration of the Year and Afro Pop Artist of the Year at MTN Liberia Music Awards 2019 and many more.

‘Joana’ is scheduled to his major airwaves from 27th of August.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!