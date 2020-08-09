Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

A coalition of Civil Society Organizations under the aegis of Civil Society Groups for Peace, Justice and Development has accused some opposition politicians of sponsoring the #RevolutionNow protests in a bid to capture power through the backdoor having lost at the last general elections.

At a news conference Friday in Abuja, the coalition which said it would have staged counter-protests but for the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure the safety of Nigerian youths called “for more decisive actions across board to stem the tide and put an end to such evil.”

“More worrisome is the fact that while the government is busy making efforts towards bettering the lot of Nigeria and Nigerians, we have it on good authority that the protesters were sponsored by opposition politicians to distract the government.

“It is quite unfortunate to say the least as we expect that after many years of monumental failures; they should be sober and reflective, allowing the government of the day to deliver on its mandate of security, economic empowerment, social development, peace and justice among others,” the groups added.

Convener of the coalition, Comrade Yusuf Yahuza said: “the protesters have over time preached hate through a call for the revolution, which we believe they lack a basic understanding of. It should be on record that the sovereignty and integrity of Nigeria come first above any other interest and individuals.

The coalition urged security agencies and the Judiciary to call the protesters to order, questioning how individuals who have court cases instituted against them as a result of previous protests would go-ahead to embark on fresh protests.

It lamented that while the Federal and state governments are working to confront the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the protesters disobeyed the laid down guidelines on social distancing, wearing of facemasks in public as well as the restriction on mass gatherings.

