By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Department of State Security (DSS) in Osun State has released the remaining four RevolutionNow protesters it arrested last week.

According to their Lawyer, Alfred Adegoke, with this development, all the seven arrested protesters have now regained their freedom.

The DSS had earlier released three of the protesters to their parents, having made them signed undertaken while the other four were kept in custody.

The agency had earlier insisted that the protesters would only be released to their parents but it was gathered that Olawale Bakare’s parents were not in the country.

The agency had earlier released Samuel Olowolafe, Gift Erukpe and Martins Jesuloni.

It would be recalled that seven protesters were arrested during the RevolutionNow protest in the state capital on Wednesday.

Some of the protesters were arrested at the State’s Correspondents’chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists while others were picked up at the State NUJ council.

