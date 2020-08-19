Revealed: How APC chieftains vow to take over Ondo APC leadership from Adetimehin

Kindly Share This Story:

It has been revealed that a certain Ondo State Commissioner and APC bigwig in Ondo has vowed to take over the leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) from Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

A close source to the commissioner revealed in a conversation that the APC chieftains were tired of what they described as the “old school and non-violent” political style of Adetimehin which according to them is the reason behind the landslide victory of Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye of SDP in the 2019 general election.

The reliable source further revealed that the commissioner and the APC chieftain have also perfected plans to unleash thugs on SDP supporters during the council election on Saturday in order to stop the party’s obvious victory in the LG polls.

“You know that the people of Idanre and Ifedore love SDP because of Small Alhaji, the MHR who is a man of the people, his people love him and he loves them, anywhere party he goes his people will vote that party”.

“Plans have indeed been concluded by the said Commissioner to use the police to intimidate voters within Idanre township and thugs have also been commissioned to harass voters in the farms during the Local Government election. I am truly afraid that this election could be bloody”, the source expressed.

Asked why the do or die stance of the two APC Chieftains, the source continued, ” As I told you earlier, they have concluded plans to dislodged Adetimehin immediately after they ‘win’ the local government election because they are very determined to prove to Governor Akeredolu that they are the ones in charge of Idanre politics and not Adetimehin or even Small Alhaji. Regrettably, it is the poor people who will suffer at last.

“They are prepared to spill blood in their quest to get their candidate announced as the next executive chairman of Idanre at all cost to prove their superiority over Adetimehin and also show that Small Alhaji is not in charge again in the LG”, the sourced concluded.”

