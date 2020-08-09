Kindly Share This Story:

…hails Buhari for ascenting to CAMA bill

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – House of Representatives has said that it will upon resumption of plenary next month to prioritize the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill, the Constitution Amendment, and the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), among other all-important legislation.

The House recalled that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila had at different fora and in line with its contract between the members and the Nigerian people as encapsulated in its motto ‘Nation Building: ‘A Joint Task’ gave the assurance.

Spokesman of the House, Hon. Ben Kalu gave the hints while hailing President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law on Friday the Companies and Allied Matters Act (amendment) Bill (“CAMA”).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Kalu said the presidential assent came as a result of the resolve of both chambers of the 9th National Assembly to facilitate the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He said the final ascent into law marks a key milestone in the fulfilment of the legislative agenda of the House under the leadership of Gbajabiamila and was attributable to the harmonious working relationship between the Legislature and the Executive.

Kalu added that “Nigerian economy remains a priority for the 9th House and in the same manner with which it swiftly and diligently passed the Finance Act, the Deep Offshore Sharing Formula Act, and the revised Appropriation Act 2020, the House will continue to deploy strategic legislative interventions to improve governance and make the business environment more accommodating.”

