Reps member presents scorecard, promises improved deal for constituents

By Emmanuel Okogba

House of Representatives member, Ifeanyi Chudy Momah has presented to his constituents his achievements so far since he got their mandate even as he promised to do more.

Momah who represents Ihiala Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly said this at the commemoration of his one-year as a lawmaker.

A statement he made available to newsmen reads in part, “I am indeed thankful to the benevolent people of the Ihiala Federal Constituency who have not only given me the platform but as well handed me their vision/mission which I have driven thus far.

“In the last 365 days, I have relevantly served the country at large in various notable capacities for positive change where I have made and contributed to a great impact.

“I expect that with my continuous stay and intentional drive, the impact would be tripled and more lives would be affected positively.”

He recently distributed Covid-19 Palliatives in the form of 3,000 bags of 25kg Rice and 3,000 cartons of Indomie Noodles to indigent families in Ihiala Federal Constituency, to help cushion the effect of hunger and 3,000 face masks and 70 cartons of hand sanitizers to help people keep safe.

He listed some of his achievements as Job facilitation for more than 50 youths in Ihiala Federal Constituency in different Institutions, Ministries, and Agencies; Procurement, Installation, and Maintenance of 30KVA Generator to our Lady of Lourdes, Ihiala LGA, Anambra State; Facilitating the rehabilitation of Onitsha-Owerri road, Ihiala axis (Total Filling station); Procurement of 300 KVA Transformer for Nkwo market in Okija, Anambra state (awaiting instalment) amongst others.

Momah has sponsored a number of bills in the House, one of which is the Bill for the Southeast Development (Establishment) Bill, 2019 and; a call for the investigation of the $396.33 million allegedly spent on turn around maintenance of the nation’s three refineries in four years.

VANGUARD

