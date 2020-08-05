Rep member mobilises youths to stop Obaseki’s re-election

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE House of Representatives member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa, yesterday, commenced the mobilisation of youths across the state with a vow to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election.

Idahosa who is the Director-General, Youth and Students Mobilisation of the Edo State All Progressives Campaign Council, while inaugurating youth wing of the APC Governorship candidate campaign council in Esan West and Owan West local councils, said the party is aiming at 99 per cent victory in the governorship election.

While urging them to eschew violence as they go about the campaign, Idahosa said they must all be resolute in the quest to ensure victory for the party.

His words: “We seek victory but we must go about it in a peaceful manner; we must try to avoid any act of violence, but be resolute in a bid to regain the state from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“We have all it takes to come out victorious, especially when you consider the record of achievements of the party while Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was the governor.

“In addition to this, we have a sellable candidate in the person of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

