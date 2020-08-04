Rep Doguwa decries resurgence of insecurity in constituency

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa has decried resurgence of insecurity in his constituency of Doguwa and Tudun Wada local government areas sharing a border with the Falgore forest.

Recall that the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration had converted the forest to a training ground for the Military and other parts for the resettlement of some Fulani herders in the state in the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) in a bid to flush out criminals and other miscreants in the forest.

Doguwa during a visit to the Kano State Police Command and 3 Brigade Nigerian Army Headquarters on the development, said the Falgore forest is now fast becoming an unsafe place.

He said kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry among other crimes and criminalities are becoming worse in the areas in recent times with vehicle owners and residents been terrorized on an hourly basis.

According to him, “What is happening in my own constituency is not only worrisome, it is becoming very practically threatening. At a time when we are going to farm, farmers are afraid and sometimes you cannot even sleep in your home with two eyes closed.

“As a leader of the House of Representatives, I will pick it up and we must make sure that we provide enough and sufficient resources for our security agencies to be able to deliver on their constitutional mandate and responsibility.

“I feel there is no amount of resources that can be too much for security we will definitely provide that.

“We have also come up with a lot of legislation that will provide operational protection for the security agencies. We are coming up with the Nigerian Armed Forces Trust Fund which is an invention of this 9th House of Representatives,” Doguwa said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani assured Doguwa that all has been set to commence operations in the axis.

“We have already mapped strategies and we have taken all necessary steps to ensure that we protect all our frontline local governments,” CP Sani however stated.

Vanguard

