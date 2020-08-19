Reopening of worship centres: Cleric warns against abuse of privilege

Kindly Share This Story:

Religious organizations have been urged not to abuse the privilege of the ease of the lockdown in worship centres but comply with federal government directives in their effort to curb community spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Founder, The New Seraph Ministry, an affiliation of the Faith Mission Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Her Grace, Dr Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Satellite Town, Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Lagos.

Yomi-Sholoye said the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on all sectors including the religious organisations cannot be overemphasised, adding that all religious organisations should make good use of the opportunity and not to abuse the privilege but adhere strictly to all safety protocols and guidelines.

She lamented that many global Christian programmes that involve mass gathering had been distorted by the pandemic such as Night of Divine Experience, NODE, an initiative of The New Seraph Ministry in Nigeria where people gather from all parts of the world to praise God and pray for the state of the nation.

Yomi-Sholoye, however, announced that the 2020 year’s edition has been slated for Saturday, August 22, to be held online, aimed at appreciating God for keeping His people alive despite the global pandemic ravaging the world.

She added that the programme would be aired live on Bond FM 92.9 and dedicated social media pages as a way of complying with the social distancing directives of the government.

“I, therefore, urge Nigerians all over the world to join the programme for a special prayer for the nation in this trying times, in order to ensure peace and growth for our nation,” Yomi-Sholoye stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

