Reopening of schools: Oyo hails teachers, adjusts school calendar

By Adesina Wahab

Oyo State Government has described teachers in the state as the heroes of the successful resumption of classes in the state despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, said in a statement on Sunday that the state government was appreciative of the commitment of the teachers to its programmes.

Olaleye praised the teachers, who took part in the revision exercises for exit students from July 6, 2020, for a job well done.

Recall that exit classes including Senior Secondary School Three (3), Junior Secondary Three (3) and Primary Six (6) pupils resumed classes in Oyo State on July 6 despite the alarm raised by the Federal Government and some education stakeholders.

The Commissioner stated that the unalloyed support of teachers and stakeholders in the education sector, as well as the hard work they put into the preparation for the resumption of academic activities in the various schools, were commendable.

Olaleye said: “Your dedication to work, love for your students and personal involvement in the training and observance of COVID 19 protocols in the bid to curtail coronavirus infection among our school children are unparalleled.”

He noted that though COVID-19 is real and unabating at the moment, the state would defeat the virus with “science, diligence and courage.”

He added: “I pray that all our efforts at recording success in all examinations by our students will not be in vain.”

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Ministry of Education has also announced slight adjustments to the school calendar earlier made public.

The adjustment, according to the commissioner, was in conformity with the agreement reached by the Federal and State Governments with the West African Examination Council (WAEC), by which the commencement date of the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has now been fixed for 17th August of this year.

The statement further added that there would be a continuation of revision classes for SS3 Class till the commencement of WASSCE on August 17, 2020, with the SS3 students expected to resume in their respective schools on Monday, 3 August 2020 after the Eid-el-Kabir break.

According to the statement, Junior Secondary Class 3 and Primary 6 classes are to proceed on holiday as earlier scheduled and resume for their Examinations on the 10th and 20 August 2020 respectively.

While appreciating all stakeholders in the education sector for cooperating with Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration in the state, Olaleye enjoined all parents and members of the public to take note of the new development and other schedules on the Academic Calendar approved by the Oyo State Executive Council.

