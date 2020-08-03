Reno Omokri, Baba Adam lock horns over appraisal of Buhari’s govt

Kindly Share This Story:

The number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri and a president Muhammadu Buhari’s supporter have locked horns over the appraisal of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government’s performance in the country, especially in Borno state.

Pastor Omokri, while responding to claims by Mr. Adam, denied ever receiving any contract, including National ID card contract from either any past administration or the present.

Earlier, Mr Baba Adam had, in a series of emails to both former President Jonathan and Pastor Omokri and cited by newsmen, threatened that he would expose Omokri if he does not desist from appraising the Buhari’ government.

Adam had equally described as all lies, the summations made by Pastor Omokri in his two published books which talked about Borno state and the remaining adopted schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu who is still being held captive by the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Baba Adam had equally warned Omokri not to speak for the people of Borno state again, saying President Buhari has done so well for Borno people whom he equally said are happy and love Buhari very well.

But Omokri, in his response said he built an orphanage home for the internally Displaced People from Borno state as his contribution to their plight.

The said emails by Baba Adam read thus:

“HE Fmr. Pres. Jonathan, GCFR:

Greetings sir. Thank you for the last email to me sir.

We are extremely proud of you as we predicted you have become one of the most respected Statesmen in Africa… from African Union missions to Tanzania, Mozambique, to the current ongoing United Nations Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)…

The conflict in Mali and Sahel region is key to the stability of Nigeria and many of the [Libyan] light arms end up in Borno, Sokoto, Katsina, etc… in the hands of bandits, terrorists, etc…

Sir, you have set an excellent example of conducting free and fair elections but also handing over peacefully… and this is not only good for Nigeria but good for ALL African nations today with Dictators such as Biya, Nbasoga, Museveni, etc…

With the above said – we urge you to talk to your Aide Pastor Reno Omokri to stop the vile he is spewing out – against the President, Vice President, etc… we understand his rights on freedom of speech but more often what he does crosses the boundaries… and silence does not constitute weakness…

As we wrote earlier to start with, we can take away the contract you gave him and Mr. Otto Williams on the National ID cards which have already violated National Security including yours, sir, as your own Bio-Data is stored in California, USA Mastercard Headquarters with ready access by US and Western intelligence agencies…

Pastor Omokri was allegedly involved in an Identity Theft in the USA… thus how can the Fox trusted to guard the Chicken Coop… in your own words, sir is the situation of the Goats and the Yams…

Thank you for the years of awesome leadership and service, sir.

Our greetings to HE FL Mrs. Dr. Patience and the family sir.

Regards,

Baba…

We did not authorize you to speak on behalf of the people of Borno… however we will use this opportunity as a teachable moment if you have the ability to comprehend…

1. While you are busy wasting your time as Internet warrior… the great people of Borno are busy registering to vote and getting their PVCs…

The Borno people not only registered to vote but actually collected their PVC!

Then the Borno people went out and voted with the highest [#1] participation rate in the nation – 41.18% of registered voters – with bombs exploding in some areas of Maiduguri on that day…

2. You may – not now – but HE Pres. Buhari, GCFR’s mother is Kanuri from Borno – from Kukawa

3. HE Pres. Buhari, GCFR was Military Governor of the North-Eastern State – [now 6 states) – in 1975 and 1976… you have no idea how much he is loved… In addition, he has invested trillions of Naira of PTDF fund into every corner of Borno…

The great people of Borno are grateful for the relative peace… Here was how things looked like in 2014 over 20 / 27 LGAs are controlled by the BHTs…

4. You have no idea what Lake Chad [Sa’adu…] resuscitation mean to us… In addition, you have no idea what the North-East Development Commission mean to us…

5. In addition to the ultra stellar performance of HE Gov. Sen-Elect Shettima – all the key leaders of Borno PDP including the Coordinator of HE VP Waziri Atiku, GCON, Chairman Bolori, Former Gov. Alh. Goni, even former PDP National Chair Sen. Ali Sheriff – all endorsed and massively campaigned for HE Pres. Buhari, GCFR… You also have no idea – that the VP is related to us through one of his wives to Borno.

Warning stop your criticism on Borno – we are not your equal — if you continue to piss us off – we will take away you and your friends juicy multi-billion Mastercard contract… and with all due respect nothing HE Oga Mr. Pres. Jonathan, GCFR can do about that…

Finally, you may not know but the people of Borno are extremely great in nation-building… we are at it for more than 2,000 years… BHT will not prevent our people from day to day living or voting…

Regards,

Baba…

Pastor Dr. Omokri:

Greetings sir. Happy Thanksgiving. Please see the email below from Mr. Page debunking your misleading spins – and leading the former Pres. onto the wrong path…

You do not know me – but we do have couple of mutual acquaintance – who are your very close friend – the late Dr. Oronto Douglas and Mr. Otto Abasi Williams… [For another day – but what you and Mr. Williams – did is a NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT – sending every Nigerian – dead and living’s data [including all of the Presidents and VPs; Governors; National Security personnel; members of NASS – and his families] vital bio-metrics, demographic and financial information to a private US corporation which all global intelligence agencies have full access to…] –

To our leaders – again we are Muslims but the Holy Bible says it best…(Luke: 23-34) “Forgive them for they do not know what they are doing.”

A reminder: no amount of money in the world is worth betraying the Nigerian people… just remember Judas…

In addition to the new book by HE former Pres. Jonathan, GCFR – you have made your lies on Borno State a cottage industry and making a living by writing fiction and peddling false as truth in… – Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story Of The Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 And The Conspiracies and Leah Sharibu: The Girl Boko Haram Left Behind…

We are Muslim – but want to remind you a great verse from the Holy Bible… (John 8: 31-32) “The truth shall set you free.”

Salaam Dr. Adam,”

Meanwhile, in the same series of emails, a non-partisan researcher affiliated with Chatham House and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Naka, Matthew Page, denied ever authorising Pastor Omokri to cite some information he quoted in his books.

According to him, “thank you for including me on your mail. As a point of information, Reno has repeatedly misquoted me and manipulated factual clarifications which I provided him (unwisely in hindsight) in May 2017. In spite of me asking him to desist from invoking my name for political purposes, he has not.

Therefore none of assertions purportedly attributed to me should be taken at face value, as they were not quoted accurately. It is clear the factual clarifications I provided Reno about the 2014 USIP Northern Governors meeting (which both HE and I attended) were misused as a form of political ammunition.

As I am a non-partisan researcher affiliated with Chatham House and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, I do not take kindly to having my name associated with particular political agendas.”

But in his reaction, Pastor Reno Omokri said he has never stolen from anybody neither did he receive contract from any government.

According to him, “Today, I got a threat email asking me to leave General Buhari and Pastor Osinbajo, or I will be exposed. It was sent to me by a high profile ‘person’ from Borno, named Baba Adam, a close associate of the immediate past Borno Governor, now Senator, Kashim Shettima, and a known surrogate of the Buhari administration,

To Baba Adam, please go ahead. Expose me! You have only inspired me to be more of a #BuhariTormentor. You are a small man. 1 million of your likes cannot intimidate me. What have you done for your Borno people other than send out sycophantic and laughable emails praising General Buhari?

To God be the glory, I built an orphanage for IDP orphans from Borno. I did not steal. I built it with my hard-earned money, while you did nothing. Go back and tell your Buhari to prepare for the mother of all tormenting!

I have never been offered or received any contract by the Nigerian government under former President Jonathan or under any past or present administration in Nigeria, at local government, state, or federal level, as you alleged.

Please go ahead and publish the details of whatever contract you alleged I received. However, be ready to face a lawsuit for libel and slander.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: