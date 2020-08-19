Kindly Share This Story:

To complement the efforts of the Lagos State government in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reddington Hospital Group has commissioned the Armoured Shield Medical Complex in Lagos

treatment, and management of other co-morbidity conditions.

The new medical centre built in phases offers a 50-bed facility with isolation wards, high dependency, and level 3 Intensive Care Unit, ICU, with ventilators, organ life support machines, CT Scan, x-ray, laboratory, telemedicine, emergency response ambulances among other equipment and seasoned medical personnel required to attend to all cases of Covid-19 in adults and children.

Speaking during the launch of the centre, the Medical Director of Armoured Shield Medical Complex, Dr.Olusola Oluwole said the facility is the only private hospital in Lagos that is accredited by the Lagos State Government both for Testing and Treatment of COVID-19.

The centre is complemented by Reddington ZaineLab, a new Molecular biology laboratory that has a Class 3 Biosecurity Technology that promotes efficiency and provides the highest level of protection for laboratory staff and the environment while detecting and diagnosing COVID-19 within 24-48 hours of testing.

The centre is situated in four locations across Lagos with an Incident Command Office in Victoria Island.

Oluwole said: “The isolation treatment centre offers a well-furnished en-suite single bedroom, mini office, and lounges and is targeted at the corporate community and discerning clientele who desire a private and serene environment during the period of the management of the Covid-19 infection.‘‘

The Medical Centre also provides facilities for children, pregnancy care, and theatre to operate COVID-19 patients with acute emergencies.

Shell Nigeria and Seplat Petroleum Plc are two of the corporate organisations that have subscribed to the Armoured Shield Medical Scheme.

According to him, the facility is the most attractive comprehensive care package offered by any private hospital in Lagos for COVID-19 management.

On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi commended the management of Reddington Hospital for establishing the centre at a time when the current medical facilities and isolation centres in the state were overstretched.

Abayomi said private sector initiatives like the Armoured Shield Medical Centre will go a long way in complementing the efforts of the government in winning the war against the ravaging global pandemic.

“Lagos State with the support of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, Federal Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has provided a working template which other states are now running within the management of COVID-19. in Nigeria”,

He said with over 70,000 people tested, Lagos state is leading in the number of tested individuals in Nigeria and in some African countries.

