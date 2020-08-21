Recuse yourselves from official duty, FG tells UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, VC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has directed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Dr Wale Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties.

The Federal Government made the announcement in a statement by Mr Ben Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, in Abuja on Friday.

The statement directed the duo to remove themselves from duty pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It would be recalled that Unilag’s Governing Council, headed by Babalakin removed Ogundipe at its meeting in Abuja on Aug. 12, over allegations of infractions and gross misconduct.

The council, however, appointed Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences as the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

However, the institution’s Senate and all its worker’s unions condemned Ogundipe’s removal, saying it flouted the university’s regulations.

They all made a vote of confidence on Ogundipe and vowed not to recognise the acting vice-chancellor.

Ogundipe has also said he is still the vice-chancellor, urging the public to disregard news of his removal.

Vanguard News

