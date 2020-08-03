Real Madrid star Ramos can play until he’s 40 ― Van der Vaart

Kindly Share This Story:

Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world and can keep on playing until he is 40, according to former Real Madrid team-mate Rafael van der Vaart.

Ramos was very influential in helping Madrid end Barcelona’s run of success in LaLiga, scoring 11 goals as Zinedine Zidane’s squad were crowned champions for the first time since 2017.

The Spaniard was signed from Sevilla as a teenager in 2005 and was still young when he was joined at the club by Van der Vaart, who stayed at the Santiago Bernabeu for two seasons before joining Tottenham in 2010.

However, having watched on as his old club secured the title once again, the Dutchman is impressed by how Ramos has matured and, considering his physical condition, sees no reason why the 34-year-old should be thinking of retiring anytime soon.

“For me, he is the best defender in the world,” Van der Vaart told Stats Perform News as part of the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour.

“When I was at Real Madrid, he was 21 or 22 and bursting with energy. He wanted to be everywhere. Free kicks, corner kicks, everywhere.

“Now it is different, he has so much focus now. A focus on winning and he uses all his talents for that purpose. He’s aware of his skills, strength and conditioning and that helped him being so important for his team in winning already so many titles. His body is unbelievable, he is a machine.

“When I was watching a game the other day, I thought, ‘how old is he? 34?’ I believe he can still be playing for another six years, I’ve so much respect for him.”

With LaLiga won, Madrid will now focus on potential European success as they return to Champions League action.

