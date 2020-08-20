Reactions trail Uzodinma’s ban of Imo ENTRACO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Reactions have continued to trail the banning of the operations of the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO, by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The ban was as a result of the reports of harassment and intimidation of motorists and traders linked to the officials of the ENTRACO.

This is coming days after Vanguard report on the cries of the Owerri residents concerning the activities of ENTRACO, within and outside the Owerri metropolis.

However, Vanguard moved into the streets of Owerri to capture the mood of the people regarding the pronouncements by the governor, banning ENTRACO and ordered that the police should arrest any official of ENTRACO, seen maltreating motorists and traders in the streets of Owerri.

It was gathered that the ban of ENTRACO operation, has earned the Uzodinma’s administration love, praises and support from the people. They described the government as a listening leadership to the people.

Some people recalled that it was the same ENTRACO, that destroyed the image of past governments in the state and that it would be disastrous for Uzodinma to toe the same path.

Some motorists who spoke to Vanguard, one of whom introduced himself as Mr Chiadozie Ahamefule, said: “With this, I will start to support this government. Uzodinma has shown he cares. We have suffered in the hands of these thugs and they treat us badly and collect our money. They should be banned forever.”

According to another bus driver, along Wethedral road, who goes with the name, Mr Tobe, said: “If you want to know how happy people are with this ban of these thugs that called themselves ENTRACO, go round and talk to bus drivers. We are now happy with the ban of ENTRACO, there will peace in Owerri and people can do business freely. We pray Uzodinma will succeed.”

Also, Vanguard stopped at Relief Market road, one of the taxi drivers named Destiny Amadi was of the opinion that, “Now we have a governor in Imo state, this is what we have been praying for a governor that will listen to our cries and it has happened. I want to say Uzodinma carry go. We can now relax.”

Vanguard further got reactions from Governor Hope Uzodinma’s Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Public Enlightenment, Arinze Nwokedi, who further said: “You see this man, the General Manager, Macdonald Ebere on the radio all the time talking against the activities of these thugs. We studied this situation and found out that thugs of different forms what they do is to just go and buy apron of ENTRACO, and begin to blackmail the name of this government.

“Whereas the set-out goals of ENTRACO are clearly stated. The revenue these thugs go out to collect are not paid into the coffers of this government they are doing it for their own selfish gains.

“You can never know whether is the opposition that is doing this because they give maximum injury to the people. I stopped about five different places where these thugs were harassing motorists and when you try to find out who they are they will run away.

“I got some of their pictures and I sent it to the GM of ENTRACO, they said that they don’t know who they are. However, the government does not collect on the road we operate a treasury single account. So the ban was in response to the yearnings of our people.”

