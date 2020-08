Kindly Share This Story:

Following our publication that quoted the Kano State Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Chairman, Adeolu Adeyemo as supporting the death sentence on Kano singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif, we have since discovered that the chairman was quoted out of context. Consequently, the publication has been withdrawn from circulation.

We regret any embarrassment the publication might have caused Mr Adeyemo.

Kindly Share This Story: