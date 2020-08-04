RCCG donates 20,000 face masks to Lagos govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has donated additional 20,000 face masks to Lagos State government as part of its contributions to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The donation was made during the commissioning of O’ Care Face Mask factory; the first certified and registered medical face mask facility in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Special Assistant to the General Overseer, RCCG, on Christian Social Responsibility, said the mission will continue to support government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of RCCG, had, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, donated 11 intensive care unit beds fully fitted with ventilators to Lagos, Ogun and Plateau states as contribution to the improvement of healthcare facilities in the country.

Pastor Iluyomade said: “In the same vein, the RCCG donated 10,000 hand sanitisers, 10,000 surgical face masks and 200,000 hand gloves to support the efforts of the Lagos State government in equipping the medical staff with necessary protective gears needed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.”

On his part, Managing Director of Transgreen Nigeria Limited, Mr. Cyprian Orakpo, enjoined other religious bodies, medical institutions, government agencies, state governments, educational institutions and the general public to place orders, as Transgreen is sure of better and timely delivery.

He stated that the company believes in making affordable medical face mask accessible to all.

Also speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said the commissioning of the factory is a confirmation of what the state stands for in creating a favourable atmosphere for business to thrive.

