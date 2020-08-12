Rape: Shariah court sentences Man, 60, to death by stoning in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A Kano Upper Shariah Court has on Wednesday sentenced a sixty, 60-year-old man, identified as Mati Abdu to death by stoning for defiling a minor.

Abdu, who hails from Farsa village in Tsanyawa Local Government area of Kano State was said to have allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in a broad daylight and under a tree at Farsa Village sometimes in 2019.

The Presiding Judge of the Shariah court sitting in Kofar Kudu, Khadi Ibrahim Sarki Yola gave the judgment after finding Abdu guilty of the offence.

Yola, however, sentenced Abdu based on Section 127 subsection (b) of the Kano State Shariah Penal Code Law 2000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Barrister Badariya Shehu Bala said the convict committed the offence about 1:00 p.m where he had unlawful sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old girl under a tree situated at Farsa village, Tsanyawa local government area in Kano.

He (Abdu) pleaded guilty to the offence.

The offence contravenes Section 126 of Kano State Shariah Penal Code Law 2000.

