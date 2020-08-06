Rape: Lawyer commends Police boss, AIG Iliyasu for prompt action

Kindly Share This Story:

Police boss, Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu ,has received commendations for taking urgent steps in securing justice for a 15 year- old rape victim.

The victim, Blessing Asu, was allegedly raped by one Police Sergeant. Iliyasu was commended alongside Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu , for their heroic deeds.

In his remark, counsel to the victim, Barrister Biodun Aboaba, hailed the cops for employing professionalism and patriotism in managing the matter to the delight of the public.

Abaoba stated that the erring police officer, one Sergeant Yakubu, threatened her client with AK47 rifle, demanding to have sex with the victim by force.

Narrating further in a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the lawyer explained that Sergeant Yusuf forcefully had carnal knowledge of the victim and also threatened to kill the her if she opened up about the rape incident.

He said that the victim was a virgin until the ugly incident, adding that she was forced to open up when her guardian, Alice Hugbo discovered that she was pregnant.

He noted that that the swift intervention of the Iliyasu and Odumosu expedited the arrest of the culprit.

He said, “Around January 10, 2020, in the wee hour of the day, precisely 10 a.m, Sergeant Yakubu, entered the room of Blessing Asu and threatened Blessing Asu with an Ak-47 rifle, demanding to have sex with her by force. Blessing Asu, fearing for her life, stopped screaming and the Sergeant violently raped her. After having unlawful carnal knowledge of Blessing Asu, the same Sergeant threatened to kill her if she ever reveals to anybody that he violently raped her.”

He continued “Blessing Asu, a virgin was introduced to sex in the most inhumane way ever by Sergeant Yakubu and started having nightmares immediately after the experience, however, refused to disclose her ordeal to anyone.

” It was until recently that her guardian, Alice Hugbo discovered that Blessing was pregnant after noticing the changes in her body. She was then pressed to talk on to who impregnated her before she summoned courage to narrate her ordeal.

The medical report confirming she was raped and impregnated by Yakubu is enclosed in this correspondence as Annexure 2. The pictures of the said Sergeant and Blessing Asu are also enclosed as Annexure 3′ & 32.

” Child rape in Nigeria has assumed dimension in Nigeria and the rape culture. According to the Inspector-General of Police, the Police has recorded about 717 rape incidents across the country between January and May. We do not want this case to be part of the ugly statistic of unresolved and unprosecuted rape cases. We humbly urge your good office to investigate this matter and swiftly charge the accused to court”.

Aboaba further called for justice for innocent citizens.

