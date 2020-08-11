Rape: Anglican Archbishop demands enforcement of appropriate legislation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The Diocese of Esan, Anglican Communion has called on government at all levels to check the alarming rates of rape cases across the country by enforcing appropriate legislation to curb the social menace.

The Archbishop Emeritus of Bendel Province, Anglican Communion, and Bishop of Esan Diocese, The Most Rev’d Friday Imaekhai made the demand yesterday while delivering his Bishop’s Charge to the Third Session of the Sixth Synod of the diocese, held at the St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Eguare-Ekpoma, Edo State.

He described the menace of rape in Nigeria as “errant nonsense” which indicates criminal behaviour that must be checked.

He said the happenings were signs of a complete breakdown of the moral tone of the country. “How on earth can a man rape a three-month-old baby?.” He asked.

“It remains a sad commentary that Nigeria is witnessing all sorts of vices such as corruption, nepotism, human trafficking, terrorism, ritual killings and murder, highway robberies, and now rape has gained currency.

“The society (Nigeria) is gradually sliding into a normless society characterized by these vices and debauchery. How on earth could there be justification for a man raping a three-month-old baby and others of whatever ages?”, he asked.

He, therefore, charged the government to swing into action, as according to him, no nation could survive with the kind of vices existing in Nigeria.

The Archbishop also called for the revamping of dilapidated Health infrastructure in the country, noting that the reality of the COVID-19 Pandemic has shown that every nation in today’s world, including Nigeria, should consider its health sector as a critical aspect of its economy.

“It has been said that the COVID-19 Pandemic will be with us for quite some time. If so, something has to be done. An alternative to lockdown should be sought and places of worship opened for worshipers”.

