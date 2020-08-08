Ramos feeling ‘bitter’ after Champions League elimination by Man City

Kindly Share This Story:

Sergio Ramos says Real Madrid have been left with a “bitter aftertaste” after elimination from the Champions League brought their “extremely strange” season to an end.

The Madrid captain watched from the stands due to suspension as his side lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, with Pep Guardiola’s men advancing to the quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

Madrid won the revamped Supercopa de Espana in January and claimed the LaLiga title after going 11 matches unbeaten when the competition restarted following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Ramos is proud of those triumphs but accepts being knocked out at the last-16 stage in Europe is not good enough for a club of their stature.

“An extremely strange season is over and the taste is bittersweet,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This year has been very hard on everyone. But we are Real Madrid and we were set to win everything. Credit must be given to winning the Liga under such exceptional circumstances and the Spanish Supercup.

“However, being eliminated sic from the Champions League leaves us with a bitter aftertaste: we wanted more. Now it is time to rest to come back and fight for the next season. This badge and this history always deserve it all. In victory, in defeat, always: HALA MADRID.

“Thank you for your unconditional support, even in the distance.”

The next LaLiga season is due to start on September 12.

