Railway kicks as ECTDA demolishes property close to Enugu Airport

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA has demolished the controversial Ukwuoji settlement close to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

The demolition came as the District Manager of Nigeria railway Corporation, NRC, Mr Olusoji Osidipe absolved the Corporation of allegation that it was obstructing rehabilitation work at the airport.

Minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, on Thursday, inspected round off work at the airport preparatory to resumption of flights on August 30th.

Osidipe, however insisted that the disputed railway land at Ukwuorji-Emeni did not in any way obstruct the airport rehabilitation and not close to the airport facility.

Osidipe said “The land is not in the direction of in-coming or outgoing flights from Enugu airport. The Minister for Aviation had severally inspected the progress of work at the airport and there is no record in any press where he talked about any runway facility disturbing the progress of work at the airport.

“Arrangements are on top gear for the commencement of standard gauge rail line project from Port-Harcourt, through Aba, Umuahi, Enugu and up to Maidugri. All over the world, airports are now being linked and serviced by rail. This is what we have in Abuja, where the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is also linked by rail.

“This is the new transformational drive of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, being driven by the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Honorable Rotimi Amaechi.

“The agitation of the people of the South East Geopolitical Zone is for the standard gauge railway to be extended to their zone. Now the attention of the Federal

Government is focused on this to meeting the yearnings of the people from this zone.

“The standard gauge railway comes with a lot of station facilities, and intermodal complementality is of essence. Since we already have our existing main line close to the airport, the Ukwuorji Railway land can easily be suited for a mega airport railway station which will in no small measures, boost the economy of the people of this zone in particular, and the Country in general.

“We are not saying that different levels of government cannot make use of land for whatever developmental purposes but due process should be followed where the land does not belong to the interested government or agency because they may not know that a land has been mapped out by the Federal Government for the future development and expansion of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.”

