R3HAB, Thutmose and Rema release new version of ‘Love in the morning’

Kindly Share This Story:

Critically acclaimed electronic producer R3HAB, Hip hop artist, Thutmose and Mavin record star Rema have released a new version of the track ‘Love in the morning’ which was released in 2019.

According to R3HAB, he said “Originally, I was asked to remix Thutmose and Rema’s ‘Love In The Morning ; but the workflow on this one was so smooth and pleasant, and additionally Thutmose and Rema were so involved and interested in the process, that we decided to combine our forces to release this dance spin-off of as our original release. I have never done anything like this before. I love this fusion of Dance Music and Afrobeats”.

READ ALSO:

Over the last eight years, the Dutch/Moroccan artist Fadil El Ghoul better known as R3HAB has established himself as a leader at the forefront of modern electronic music. His talent has been called the future of the craft; by the likes of Forbes and Billboard, and he has circuited the globe’s best clubs and festivals, all without the backing of a formal record label.

In 2017, R3HAB independently released his debut album ‘Trouble’, through his imprint CYB3RPVNK; which amassed over a half-billion streams globally and officially placed R3HAB among electronic music heavy hitters.

He made number 14 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 list in 2019, topping the charts with tracks like ‘Lullaby’ and ‘Hold On Tight’; while his sophomore album ‘The Wave’, revealing more complex, emotional and experimental layers of himself, has amassed over 250 million streams on Spotify alone.

In 2019 R3HAB’s ‘All Around The World’ with became his biggest ever record already topping 200 million streams across platforms and achieving gold and platinum status in 8 countries. It was followed by ‘Flames’, R3HAB’s collaboration with ZAYN.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: