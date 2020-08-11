Q and A with Valerie Dixon, author of Too Black to Succeed: The Finsac Experience

Kindly Share This Story:

Valerie Dixon is the debut author of Too Black to Succeed: THE FINSAC EXPERIENCE, a seminal book which uses the experience of her family business to evaluate the misadventure that was Jamaica’s Financial Sector Adjustment Company in the 1990s.

In the book, Dixon who is currently the Lady President of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), the Association founded by national Rt. Excellent Marcus Garvey and which is now 105 years old, noted that leaders in Africa and the Global Diaspora forgot how to be black and ‘African’ and strove to be Afro-Europeans or neo-colonials and so betrayed many promises made to their indigenous citizens. She thus urges the younger generation to draw inspiration from the life of the iconic liberation fighters to chart a fresh course for their country.

Valerie Dixon was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. She attended St. Hugh’s High School and is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, the University of Technology (formerly CAST) and is also a graduate of the Northern Caribbean University from where she obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. She has been a Business Education teacher and Guidance Counselor for over 37 years and has taught at several high schools, colleges and universities in Manchester.

In this specially conducted question-and-answer session, Dixon talks about how she was inspired to write the book, the problems and prospects of Africa, the Caribbean world, the Global Diaspora and what exactly needs to be done to increase their economic efficiency and situation.

You are a student of Marcus Garvey and his philosophy that the black man has the inherent capacity to excel. Looking at the Jamaican leadership, do you think they have impressed in terms harnessing the potentials in the country?

Based on the behaviour of many of our current leaders, especially our black leaders in Jamaica, it would not be out of place to conclude that they have yet to accomplish much. And this is due to the fact that the majority of our 21st century so-called black leaders haven’t really thought about effective ways to harness the potential of their citizens.

That brings me to the conclusion that Marcus Garvey was prophetically correct in his assessment of black leaders in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Global Diaspora when he said and I quote: “…unfortunately, the traitors among the Negro race are generally to be found among the men highest placed in education and society, the fellows who call themselves – leaders“. Almost 100 years later, I concur that this is still an apt description.

In your book Too Black to Succeed, you pointedly blamed the wholesale adoption of economic recipes of WTO and other multilateral agencies for the loss of balance in Jamaica’s economy. What should be the mindset of developing countries in their relationship with such agencies?

I think that there is growing and urgent need to fortify the mindset of leaders of developing countries in how they relate with the WTO and other multi-lateral agencies. In the Appendix F of the book is an article written by Claude Clarke, a former Minister of Industry and Commerce and business man. He explains the financial tragedy that destroyed 44,000 mainly black investors in such a manner that does not mesmerize the lay-person and does not insult the intelligence of the highly educated citizen.

This section of the book opened a new vista on how the International Funding Agencies are supposed to work with developing countries. The section also explains and expound on why the ingredients chosen by foreign funding agencies are often times ‘recipes for disasters’ that waste resources and hurt many developing countries.

At independence, a lot of African countries had a lot of promise, at what point did they veer off?

To my mind, I think we veered off the track when many former colonies were granted their Independence. It was at this point that many black leaders ‘threw out the baby with the bathwater’. Again, to my mind, it meant that there was no unity within countries and among countries on the Continent and the Diaspora, and so there were many leaders vying for the role of replacing the baby that was thrown out with all colonial bathwater. While the colonials were in place, they had established a certain amount of stability and identity, even if it was coerced and forced and boundaries were used to artificially divide or fence in the indigenous Africans.

After the white colonials left, what surged to the forefront as leadership at the point of Independence, mainly during the 1960s, was just a cohort of black-white men who had graduated with high degrees from the white colonial universities and who to my mind, were indelibly stained with the education and culture of their mainly European oppressors. For the most part, the leaders in Africa and her Diaspora forgot how to be black and African and strove to be Afro-Europeans or neo-colonials and so betrayed many promises made to their indigenous citizens.

Given the emerging new economic order characterized by economic nationalism in Donald Trump’s America and China’s pseudo-dominance, what should be the safe path for Jamaica and the Caribbean world?

There is no safe path for leaders who are not tied to any ideology or philosophy and whose public utterances about the acquisition of foreign homes and other foreign assets, do not demonstrate that they are loyal to their homelands and fellow citizens. Any path that will lead to instant-gratification in the acquisition of material wealth seems to be the path chosen by many leaders in Africa and the Diaspora. For these reasons, they experience no dissonance when they sell their country’s natural resources and communal lands to foreigners and leave their citizens with less resources and assets with which to develop any form of nationalistic pride.

They fail to realize that if the USA, under Donald Trump, is striving for economic nationalism and isolation, and China is vying for economic and cultural dominance imposed on the world, especially in Africa and the Diaspora, that they as black leaders should also strive for a path that should lead to self-sufficiency and sustainability in Africa and the Diaspora, instead of pursuing a path that leads mainly to economic and cultural dependency.

What are the options for Jamaica’s government to rev up entrepreneurship within its local business community?

If there is only one thing that the book has achieved, it is to successfully reveal how the economic disaster of FINSAC decimated the economy of Jamaica, devastated the dream of having more successful businesses owned by more black Jamaicans who make up 90% of the population. Today, the once enthusiastic entrepreneurs have lost collateral that would allow many to access funds and once more, rev up entrepreneurship within the local business community.

It is unfortunate, but bearing all of this in mind, it appears that the current government now has the perfect excuse to appeal to foreigners and the progeny of the white and brown cash-rich planter-class to once again control the heights of the Jamaican Economy. The indigenous investors who were instrumental in building Jamaica as a nation for over the past 50 years, mainly since Independence, were for the most part, the investors destroyed by the FINSAC tsunami.

Your book had much on the past that should inspire the younger Jamaican population. What is it about the past they should draw inspiration from?

I think that the young people should draw strength and inspiration from the perseverance and fortitude of their ancestors. Despite the fact that many of their ancestors and elders from the time of FINSAC, like the mythical Sisyphus, worked so arduously, we are still in many instances, unable to reap the proportionate payday. Often times, the creativity, innovativeness and ingenuity of black people of yesteryears and into the recent past were stolen, plagiarized, and in many instances, no credit is given for their intellectual property rights.

Young black people of today should ensure that they use education and equip themselves with knowledge to address these injustices and inequalities, so that no one will be able to ‘pull the rug from under their feet’ and cause their dreams and aspirations to collapse, as they strive for upward economic and social mobility.

What are the inherent defects in FINSAC and how could it have been made to have a more positive impact on local entrepreneurship?

The late owner of the Eagle Merchant Bank and Group of Companies said it quite clearly in Appendix E: “…What FINSAC failed to do was to carry out its mandate. I can think of no financial institution where it worked with the owners/management (of the collapsed businesses) to return them to viability. FINSAC failed to deliver according to its mandate and therefore, abrogated its responsibility to the country

What’s the lesson for Africa and the rest of the Caribbean from the Jamaican experience in adopting the WTO policy liberalization?

Among the main points of Marcus Garvey’s Manifesto for his Peoples Political Party (PPP), were protection for the local labour force and protection for local industries, especially fledgling industries. On the other hand, the government of the day, the Peoples National Party (PNP) decided to unleash the Liberalization Policies of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on to the Jamaican economy without maintaining a competitive currency and without looking after the interests of the productive sector, especially the local exporters.

.” According to Claude Clarke in Appendix F: “Many other countries have, to this day, resisted the implementation of WTO measures that they consider potentially harmful to their economies. The then Jamaica Government’s reaction was to behave like helpless lambs.

The contradictory government actions put the Jamaican productive sector in a competitive straightjacket.” Without divulging too much, this Appendix is a ‘must read’ for African and the rest of the Caribbean and Global Diaspora leaders who wish to learn from what happened to Jamaica after it adopted the WTO liberation policy.

Jamaica’s productive sector were overwhelmed by the advantages given to imported competition. A more fulsome account of the then Government’s unwise liberalized trade policies can be read in Appendix F and this account along with the other Appendices should serve as a lesson for Africa and the rest of the Caribbean.

How would you describe the book to a potential reader?

In describing the book to potential readers, they may need to know that the book was written with the hope that what is contained within its covers may change their minds and attitudes from thinking and believing that History, Politics and Current Affairs are boring topics and have no bearing on their lives. I have offered a service by making the contents available to every person who wants to understand, even a little, about black history and be able to broach the topic of why we should demand payment in the form of reparations for unpaid wages and salaries.

I would also like to let the potential readers know that the book presents awareness and enlightenment on some of the reasons why the black race remains at the bottom of the pile and why nine generations later, many black persons still find reasons to bleach the melanin from their skins, due maybe to a conscious or unconscious development of a serious inferiority complex that colours their outlook on life and traps many in their black skin, as they believe that they are too black to succeed.

What special talents and perspectives were you able to bring to bear in the research and writing of this book?

I think my love for doing research, plus the ability to ‘sense’ where to find historical material, helped me tremendously in writing this book. I believe I have the talent to impart knowledge and writing this book provided another avenue to reach other audiences. Over the years, many research papers and articles on Marcus Garvey have been written. Writing this book gave me the opportunity to share the already mentioned, as well as, my study of history from non-European perspectives.

I also wanted to tell the story of the hunt, from the point of view of the deer that escaped by outrunning and outwitting the lion and who lived to tell about it; I feel like that deer. The book ‘Too black to succeed: The FINSAC Experience is therefore about the black survivors, those at home and those abroad.

Are you satisfied within yourself that you were able to tap into all the sources you would have liked, and equally, are you satisfied that you have captured in this book all the important aspects?

No – I am not satisfied that I was able to tap into all sources, as a sizeable portion of the manuscript had to be withdrawn, because the Report on the FINSAC Inquiry was not going to be placed in the public domain. On the whole, however, I believe I have captured the interconnectedness between the attitude of the early colonials and today’s neo-colonial leaders towards the current black population and how that same colonial attitude still influences the lives of Jamaicans and many in Africa and the African Diaspora.

What are your hopes for this book — apart from wishing that thousands of people, will buy and read it and make you a lot of money?

It is my hope that after reading this book, people from every walk of life, every race and every creed, will understand why most black people in Africa, the USA, the Caribbean and the rest of the Global Diaspora are still fighting for liberation from systemic racism. Our history has been presented in a manner that keeps many black people in a state of self-hatred, subjugation and servitude, as we for the most part, still depend on the benevolence of other races to survive.

It is also my hope that this book will inspire readers to want to gain more knowledge about their glorious black history before the coming of chattel-slavery. Admittedly, it is a book of uncomfortable, but necessary truths and I hope that I have presented our Jamaican History, Politics and Current Affairs that are similar to all former colonies, in a manner that can bring pride, understanding and dignity to the majority of the people of Africa and African ancestry.

The road to publication for a first-time author is not necessarily a straightforward one – did you have to face rejection before securing a publishing deal? What other frustrations did you have to overcome?

Before publishing the book, we investigated what publishing and in particular self-publishing entailed. We also enquired from established local publishers what the deal would be for us to use their publishing services. Generally, the outlay and the returns on investment did not appear encouraging. The self-publishing option seemed to offer better advantages, so we decided to take this route. Within our team, there was passion, enthusiasm and confidence from the first reading of the manuscript. Our highly qualified production team was captivated by the content and were convinced that we had a product of a very high standard to offer to the public.

This made everyone involved, determined to overcome any and all obstacles that would prevent us from meeting timelines for the publication. Following a very successful launch, the COVID 19 pandemic forced us to suspend our sales and promotion activities. However, we are now reviving these efforts with new and innovative approaches to reach local and international markets.

