PTI, Onuesoke foundation hold training workshop for youths

In an effort to develop and acquire extra skill to back up youths academic qualification in Delta State, Petroleum Institute (PTI) Skill Development Academy in conjunction with Onuesoke Foundation organize a two-day free training workshop on entrepreneurship and leadership.

The theme of the free training workshop titled, “Covid-19 And Changes of Economic Realities: The Need For Economic Development” was held at the Petroleum Training Institute, Skill Development Academy(SDA) , Osubi Campus, Osubi, Delta State.

The workshop meant for Osubi, Okowokoko, Ugolo and youths from other communities of Okpe Local Government Area of Delta state witnessed large turn out of participants from the environs.

In a key note address, The Principal/ Chief Executive Of Petroleum Training Institute, Dr Henry Adimula admonished participants to take advantage of the two days training to give them the needed competitive edge in a world of dwindling economic fortune brought about by the corona virus pandemic.

He said the global socioeconomic situation poses serious threats and challenges to both government and well being of the citizens, adding that the unemployment problems further call for different strategies and actions for it to be ameliorated.

“Entrepreneurship education has been embraced by almost all the developed countries and its capabilities and efficacy in springing up economies is not in doubt. It is believed that refocusing education system will immensely contribute in developing the spirit and culture of entrepreneurship in the country. Entrepreneurial education is essential not only to shape the mindsets of young people, but also to provide the skills and knowledge that are central to development,” he explained.

Addressing the participants, Head of Operation, Onuesoke Foundation, Mrs. Patience Igho Onuesoke said to salvage the current economic situation there is need for the training of educated youths who can function effectively in their society in which they live in terms of self-employment and self-reliant which only entrepreneurship education can provide.

Patience Onuesoke who said they are conducting the training based upon the aforementioned premise urged the youths to take the training seriously adding that Nigeria faces a number of challenges that can only be met if she has innovative, well-educated, and entrepreneurial youths who, whatever their walks of life, have the spirit and inquisitiveness to think in new ways, and the courage to meet and adapt to the economic challenges facing them.

“At same time, given the current socio-economic and political stance of the country, a thriving economy would require a greater number of young people who are willing and able to become entrepreneurs who can launch and successfully develop their own commercial or social ventures, and who will become innovators in the wider organisations in which they work,” she disclosed.

