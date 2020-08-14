Prof Gambari hands off Savannah Centre for Diplomacy

Kindly Share This Story:

…as centre harps on good governance, leadership ahead of 2023

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy Democracy and Development, SCDDD, has reiterated that its founder and current Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Agbola Gambari is no longer working for the centre, but his ideas would be used to promote democracy and good governance.

Speaking in Kaduna on Thursday when the SCDDD organized its Leadership Effectiveness and Accountability Dislodge, LEAD, town hall engagement with critical non state actors and stakeholders in Kaduna, the Executive Director of the centre ,Ambassador Sani ,said they will

continues to owe a debt of gratitude to all its Council members especially the founder Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and the Board Chairman Mallam Abidu Yazid for their continued support in driving this process for the past 2 years towards reengineering a peaceful environment for the promotion of rule of law and effective service delivery.

He said the Savannah Centre is an authoritative Non-Governmental and Non-Profit Think-Tank founded by Professor Ibrahim A. Gambari which is committed to research, advocacy, training and public policy analysis in the areas of conflict prevention, management, democracy and sustainable development in Nigeria and Africa.

He explained that as part of its contribution to the nation’s efforts towards establishing the culture of peaceful, transparent, accountable and open governance, in Nigeria, and laying the foundation for a more democratic and people-driven and oriented government, guided by the rule of law, of competent and effective leadership that would guide and drive the political processes, the Savannah Centre, conceptualised and designed the LEAD as a Project. “.

“This Project which is expected to be for a period of two years 2018-2020, is driven by a Special Council known as the ‘Council of the Wise’, made up of seven (7) notable, knowledgeable, experienced and widely respected men and women, with equal number and calibre, as alternate members, all carefully selected from the country’s six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Buying into the vision, this project is financially supported by MacArthur Foundation /PLAC,” he said.

“Good governance and effective leadership are fundamentals that propel development in any country, and Nigeria is not an exception. To underscore the significance of these key developmental facilitators the UN, Commonwealth of Nations, AU, EU and ECOWAS, have drawn attentions on the need for special emphasis on good governance as well as effective leadership as critical tools to driving economic growth and prosperity of nations, hence setting up bench marks for measuring the successes of governance efforts,” he said.

He however, regretted that good governance and effective leadership have continued to remain critical challenges in Africa and Nigeria in particular, hence hampering progressive growth, making it lag behind her peers.

” Effective leadership and good governance are two sides of the same coin. On one side is leadership while the other is citizenry. The two must work together to produce effective leadership that drives good governance for sustainable development of nations and their peoples.”

“​While the citizens have rights, demands and expectations to make from government/leadership, the same citizens owe obligations to government in terms of effective partnership that can drive inclusive governance.

“It is imperative that the citizens constantly demand through constructive dialogue the absolute necessity from the leaders, transparent actions and conducts which must be accounted for by the leaders. If social exclusions and discrimination are to be reversed, it is particularly important for governments, their agencies and the citizen to work in partnership for the promotion of transparent and accountable governance.”

“It is the hope of Savannah Centre therefore, that this interactive session today in Kaduna State, will help in the promotion of the spirit of partnership or collaboration between the citizenry and government to archive the objectives of transparent and accountable governance across the nation an specifically in our model states, in which Kaduna State is one.

It is our further hope, that through these rounds of interactive sessions, the Centre would be able to establish concrete platforms to undertake the task of necessary awareness campaigns that can ultimately lead to productive partnership between the citizenry and leadership for which there will be a win-win situation for all,” he said .

According to him, the success of any nation depends on some form of effective interaction between citizens, civil society and the state.

“Meaningful results are more likely to be achieved when citizens, politicians and bureaucrats all haveincentives to work and act together,” he said.

