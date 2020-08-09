Productivity coach, Dr Shogo, releases two books, app

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. ShogoA highly sought-after speaker and certified life coach, Dr. Oluwashogo Oyeniyi, popularly known as Dr. Shogo, has launched an app and released two books: ‘investMEN’, which focuses on how to network effectively to get value, and ‘Thoughts of Dr. Shogo’, a collection of his thoughts around various personal development titles and business strategies.

According to Dr. Shogo, who is also the CEO of Dr Shogo consulting, the books are for people interested in becoming a better version of themselves “and they all can be downloaded for free via my official website. It is to bless humanity.”

He noted that 48 hours after unveiling his app on Google playstore, it trended worldwide in its category and sits at fourth most recommended app.

He added that the app gives access to his latest books, podcast, video lessons, daily articles and access to his telegram channel, where people can read his courses for free.

ALSO READ:

Dr. Shogo, a multi-faceted personality, licensed Emotional Intelligence specialist having completed his 72 hours certification programme with YouthMax, which is in affiliation with Six Seconds Emotional Intelligence consultancy firm in the United States of America, is also a certified cognitive behavioural therapist and a certified counsellor.

He said he is passionate about maximum productivity and all-around excellence. This he impacts his clients by helping them gain greater influence, effectiveness and perspective in their life’s endeavours.

Dr. Shogo, an international conference convener, having hosted workshops and conferences in East and West Africa, has trained over 20,000 people in the last one year.

With his monthly virtual class, ‘100 percent Personal Growth Class with Dr. Shogo’, he has helped a lot of people during the pandemic, which has drawn participants from South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, UK, US, Tanzania and Zambia.

He added that as a coach he trains corporate executives, teams and private individuals with his aptly designed courses tailored to meet the particular need of any organisation or individual.

He hosted ‘From Ideas to Execution Conference’ in Nigeria, an annual conference that attracts thousands of participants, noting that he is driven by excellence, diligence, value and impact.

This conference has been syndicated in Nairobi, Kenya and is in its third year, also with a masterclass in Accra, Ghana all before the lockdown.

Dr. Shogo released a book entitled ‘How to Use Social Media to Promote your business, product and services’ in February this year, to help small business owners gain mastery of social media marketing.

Other books he has written are ‘How to fight your husband’, ‘Dealing with time wasters’ and ’12 life lessons every woman must know’.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: