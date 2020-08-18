Probe panel asks former Executive Secretary of Benue TSB to refund N195million

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The immediate past Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board, TSB, Dr. Wilfred Uji has been directed to refund the sum of N195million by the investigative committee set up by the state government to look into the books of the board.

Submitting the report of the committee to Governor Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, in Makurdi, chairman of the committee Mr. Sarwuan Tarnongu said that the sum represented the alleged illegal withdrawals from the coffers of the board kept in three commercial banks and from the cooperative society of the board during the period between 2017 and April of 2020.

The chairman of the committee who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education further said that it found a series of statutory and non-statutory deductions from Secondary Schools across the state during Uji’s tenure.

Mr. Tarnongo disclosed that in the course of the assignment of the committee the Executive Secretary was thrice invited to appear before the committee but he ignored the invitation.

According to Tarnongo, “as the committee began it’s sitting, we sent invitations to the former Executive Secretary three times but he refused to honour the invitations.

“In the course of our work, we discovered that under the former Executive Secretary the Board operated three bank accounts contrary to the provisions of the Treasury Single Account. He was in the practice of asking the accountant of the board to withdraw cash and hand over to him.

“The committee discovered the sum of N195, 760, 862.09 being money mismanaged from the cooperative society of the board and other deductions during the period under review.”

Receiving the report, Governor Ortom observed that it was wrong for an appointee or former appointees of government to shun an invitation by a probe committee. “We do not want to arbitrarily accuse people of wrongdoings, that is why we set-up committees because we must ensure due process, equity, fairness, and justice.”

The Governor handed the report to the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar with a directive that a memo is present to the State Executive Council for necessary action.

