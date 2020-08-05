Printing association faults Anambra burial law, says it’s suffocating

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Society of Printers Practitioners of Nigeria, SPPN, Onitsha Chapter, has faulted the recent Anambra State government Burial Law, banning billboards, banners, posters, and brochures, describing it as retrogressive law.

The printing association regretted and wondered why such a law was made without strategic stakeholders like SPPN being consulted to make its input before the bill which touched on their lives and livelihood was made.

Rising from its meeting in Onitsha the association also described the law as one done without due consideration of the ordeals their members will face with such lawfully implemented.

In an address presented by the President of the SPPN, Onitsha Chapter Mr. Okechukwu Akaneme, the association said that the law has cost some of his members to close down their business while many have sacked their workers thereby increasing the rate of unemployment of the people on the state.

Akaneme who was one time President of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, ONCCIMA, therefore called on the Anambra State government, the Anambra State House of Assembly to revisit the law with the view to making it less anti-job creation and less suffocating to printing Association.

“On behalf is SPPN, I take authority as the President to condemn the recent Burial Law, banning billboards, banners, posters, and brochures in Anambra State.

“This condemnation has become important because of the ordeal the members of SPPN are going through since the bill was promulgated and signed into law.

“The law is retrogressive and has caused some of our members to close down businesses and many others sacking their workers.

“It is indeed regrettable that a strategic stakeholder like SPPN was not invited or consulted to make its input before the bill which touched on the people’s life and livelihood was made.

“The SPPN, therefore call on the government, both the Executive and the Legislature in the state to revisit the law with a view to making it less anti-people and less suffocating to printing enterprises.”

Vanguard

