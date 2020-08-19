Prices of petrol, others up in July

Kindly Share This Story:

•..As price of cooking gas drops

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE prices paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and National Household Kerosene (NHK) rose in July 2020 even as that of cooking gas (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) fell during the period.

In its Price Watch Reports for petrol, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas released yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that price paid by consumers for petrol increased month-on-month (MoM) by 11.44 percent to N143.63 in July 2020 from N128.88 in June 2020.

The Bureau also said that price paid by consumers for diesel rose by 0.03 percent MoM to N224.43 in July 2020 from N224.37 in June 2020.

Similarly, the price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased by 0.44 percent MoM to N335.54 in July 2020 from N334.08 in June 2020.

However, the price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas fell by 0.13 percent MoM to N1,971.34 in July 2020 from N1973.95 in June 2020.

The reports stated: “Average price paid by consumers for premium motor spirit (petrol) decreased by 0.97 percent year-on-year (YoY) and increased MoM by 11.44 percent to N143.63 in July 2020 from N128.88 in June 2020.

“States with the highest average price of premium motor spirit (petrol) were Adamawa/Imo (N145.00), Abia (N144.93) and Enugu (N144.80).

“Average price paid by consumers for automotive gas oil (diesel) increased by 0.03 percent MoM and decreased by -0.23 percent YoY to N224.43 in July 2020 from to N224.37 in June 2020.

“States with the highest average price of diesel were Borno (N263.40), Bauchi (N240.00) and Cross River (N239.12).

“Average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased by 0.44 percent MoM and by 6.17 percent YoY to N335.54 in July 2020 from N334.08 in June 2020.

“States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Taraba (N389.58) , Sokoto (N386.60), and Edo (N384.52).

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Bayelsa (N250.95), Rivers (N270.82) and Zamfara (N277.27).

“Average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased by 0.13 percent MoM and by 2.64 percent YoY to N1,971.34 in July 2020 from N1973.95 in June 2020.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Bauchi (N2,485.80), Borno (N2,390.14) and Adamawa (N2,384.21).”

