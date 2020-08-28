President Buhari approves deployment of Permanent Secretaries

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment and redeployment of Permanent Secretaries in the Civil Service of the Federation.

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a circular she signed and issued on Friday in Abuja.

Those affected are Chinyeaka Christian, deployed from Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to Ministry of Power with effect from Aug. 27 and William Alo, redeployed from Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Also redeployed are Olusade Adesola from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to FCT, with effect from Aug. 27 and Esther Jack from Ministry of Power to Ministry of Water Resources with effect from Sept 30.

Similarly, Akpan Sunday was redeployed from the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Science and Technology with effect from Sept. 30, while Ernest Afolabi was redeployed from OHCSF to Ministry of Works and Housing with effect from Aug. 27.

Also redeployed were, Abel Anitan, Federal Civil Service Commission, to Ministry of Environment with effect from Aug. 27 and Maurice Mbaeri, Ministry of Police Affairs to Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) with effect from Sept. 30.

Festus Daudu, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs had been redeployed to OHCSF, with effect from Aug. 27 while Dr Magdalene Ajani OHCSF was redeployed to Ministry of Transport with effect from Aug. 27.

Nebalisa Anako is moving from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Information and Culture, with effect from Sept 30, Aliyu Ahmed moving from Ministry of Finance (Special Duties) to the same ministry with effect from Sept. 24 and Temitope Fashedemi, OHCSF to Ministry of Police Affairs with effect from Sept. 30.

Those who were freshly deployed include Babangida Hussaini, Ministry of Defence with effect from Sept. 23 and Dr Yerima Peter to Ministry of Labour and Employment with effect from Aug. 27.

Dr Bayayo Kumo heads to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with effect from Aug. 27 and Dr Adaora Anyanwutaku to Ministry of Women Affairs with effect from Sept. 30.

Other postings are Dr Anthonia Ekpa to Ministry of Foreign Affairs with effect from Sept. 30, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development with effect from Sept. 30, Aliyu Mohammed to OSGF, with effect from Sept. 30 and Dr Emmanuel Meribola to OHCSF with effect from Sept 30.

Monilola Udoh was posted to Federal Civil Service Commission with effect from Sept. 30, Mamman Mahmuda to OHCSF with effect from Aug. 27, Bashir Alkali to Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, with effect from Sept. 30 and Dr Shuaib Belgore to Ministry of Interior, with effect from Sept. 30.

Yemi-Esan said handing and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated.

Vanguard News

