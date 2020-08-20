President Buhari appoints Daniel Amokachi as special adviser on sports

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi as his special adviser on sports, his office said on Thursday.

Amokachi, 46, who featured at two World Cups in 1994 and 1998, won Olympic gold in 1996 and also won the Africa Cup of Nations both as a player and an assistant coach.

The letter as quoted in a statement signed by John Akanji, Special Adviser on media to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare read: “I am pleased to inform you that Mohammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved your appointment as Special Assistant on Sports. The appointment takes effect from the 11th of August, 2020.”

Amokachi played for Everton in the English Premier League as well as for Besiktas in Turkey and Club Brugge in Belgium.

Nicknamed ‘The Bull’, Amokachi has also worked with the country’s various teams as a coach after his playing career was ended by a niggling knee injury.

