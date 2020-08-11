PRESCO: Edevbie clears air on land sale

Kindly Share This Story:

Emmanuel Edevbie, the representative of the Enogie of Orogho dukedom to Iwevbo and CLO to Newcross Petroleum Limited, has cleared the air on issues surrounding the sale of land to the management of PRESCO.

Speaking to journalists, he said that he knows nothing about the coming of PRESCO or sale of land to them.

He added: “Presco is not a company of local land dealers that can just purchase land from individuals; to my understanding it is either you approach a community or the government when you want to buy a land. So when people speak, write on papers, and even sponsor adverts to post on social media about us on this land deal it shows the level of their mentality.”

He said: “I got to know of PRESCO before even in my university days. I applied for PRESCO scholarship then but I could not get it until they came to our community for their business. Even when they came then we were all mad at them and never wanted them to come in and stay.

“I was one of the youths that said “no” place for PRESCO. I remember my statement then. What I said then was you have to kill all of us before you start this your business.

“But later, I had a rethink that the company will bring something good to this abandoned, uncultivated and undeveloped farm land.”

Furthermore, he said that PRESCO is a company that deals on palm oil, saying that it is a multi-national company that is leading in the palm oil business in Nigeria from my findings.

He continued: “The area PRESCO occupied cuts across almost all the seven communities in Orogho dukedom. Before PRESCO came in, we were having communal crisis as a result of an oil company in our place (Iwevbo).

“There were different factions; you know oil always comes with crisis. For those who don’t understand how oil companies operate, they think when an oil company comes in, they will be rich overnight. Without mincing words, PRESCO inherited the existing crisis of Iwevbo Community in 2016.

“Being on the side of the truth, my people on the other side which is Chief Joseph Ukueku faction accused me and others that we sold the land measuring 14400 hectares of land. This left me with no option than to sue for character assassination, considering my political family. I could not allow such scandal on my person.

“As I speak with you now, that case is still going on in the Federal High Court. Even one of my uncles, Chief Sunday Atavwigho, is among the defendants. I sued them for N300 Million for ever alleging that I sold the land where I was born and lived.”

ALSO READ: Edevbie condemns name change from Iwevbo to Ovre Eku

Speaking further, he said that he has no regret of his change of mind to welcome PRESCO.

According to him, this was because presently, his people are working in the same PRESCO and they are making a living. This is just their fourth year in business in my area, Eku precisely and the place is benefiting hugely from their operation.

“This same Eku that I was even excommunicated from after a series of arrest on my people. I have never slept in police cell all my life before but because I am supporting PRESCO, I had my first experience in a cell.

“Others were also excommunicated from Eku. My big business centre in Eku, Universal Institute of Computer Technology, was closed down. So, my decision to support PRESCO which– has reduced the high crime rate in Eku; gives us lots of employment each time they employ workers, suffice me to say that I have not done any wrong.

“About 80% of the work force in PRESCO is from Eku. This has even also increased house rent and market patronage is fantastic amongst other benefits.”

Continuing, he said: “People pray for me for standing out and joining those that welcomed PRESCO. At least, I have been remembered for this good. Even those that danced with leaves and coffins to our homes are still work in PRESCO to earn a living.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the signing of a document from Eku Traditional Council that seeks to change the name from Iwevbo to Ovre Eku by some of those from Iwevbo that before now opposed the signing, he argued that they did that for the purpose of peace since they cannot face further oppression and autocratic style of some of the leaders.

About the signing of the said document by the oldest man in Iwevbo, he said that the old man was persuaded for an hour and thirty minutes and later forced to sign under duress with so many threats.

“Signing that document was done under duress and this is unconstitutional though I am yet to know the reason behind the documents.

“There are other persons in the paper who refused to sign. They didn’t bother to put my name because definitely they know I will not sign such document,” he averred.

On the way forward, Edevbie said it is for everyone to embrace peace, stressing that leaders must embrace peace and try to acknowledge the effort of PRESCO rather than thinking of hijacking the labour of others.

“I expect that there should be peace and everybody should embrace the company and work together,” he stated.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: